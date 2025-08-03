Watts-Brown Makes Chesapeake Debut against Former Team

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-17, 43-57) and Chesapeake Baysox (12-20, 43-56) wrap up their first meeting of 2025 with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday. Newly acquired Baltimore prospect Juaron Watts-Brown will make his Orioles organizational debut with Chesapeake against New Hampshire's Ryan Watson in Sunday's series finale.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire swept Chesapeake for their fourth doubleheader sweep of the season, taking down the Baysox 5-4 in extra innings and 6-0 in game two. Fisher Cats corner infielder Charles McAdoo belted a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the top of the eighth inning of game one, to stand alone with a team-leading 12 homers this season. McAdoo finished the day 3-for-7 with two homers and five runs driven in.

The Fisher Cats sent seven total pitchers to the mound on Saturday night, and they collectively struck out 17 batters and held the Baysox to four runs over 15 innings pitched. Rafael Sánchez started game one and pitched three no-hit innings. Right-handers Geison Urbaez and Nate Garkow each allowed a run in relief before Conor Larkin closed the door on his sixth save of the year.

Righty Alex Amalfi made the game two start and surrendered one hit and struck out four in four innings. Reliever Michael Dominguez collected three strikeouts in two, one-hit innings. Making his first Fisher Cats appearance since June 8, Hunter Gregory pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning with three strikeouts in the game two win.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire right-hander Watson (4-8, 4.79 ERA) is slotted for his second start against the Baysox this week, having tossed 3-2/3 innings in the series opener on Tuesday. Watson allowed five runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts in the Fisher Cats' 6-1 loss. New Hampshire has rattled off four straight wins since then as Watson is set for his 19th appearance and team-leading 17th start this year. The righty out of Georgia State has collected 63 strikeouts to 38 walks over 92 innings pitched, with a 4.91 earned run average as a starter. Watson is in his first full season of minor league baseball after starting last year with the Florence Y'alls of the Frontier League. He was signed by Toronto on May 31, 2024, and climbed from the Florida Complex League to High-A Vancouver by the end of the season before breaking camp in 2025 with Double-A New Hampshire.

Making his first start in the Orioles organization, former Fisher Cats starter Watts-Brown (2-2, 3.48 ERA) gets the start in the series finale. The former No. 10 Blue Jays prospect (MLB Pipeline) departed the system with the second-most strikeouts at 115 over his 89 innings pitched for High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire. He started the year with High-A Vancouver and went 0-3 with a 3.62 earned run average and led the team with 62 strikeouts before heading to New Hampshire on May 20. Watts-Brown went 2-2 with a 3.48 earned run average across 11 starts for the Fisher Cats before he was traded for Baltimore right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and cash on July 29. After trading clubhouses earlier in the week, the No. 8 Orioles prospect Watts-Brown is set to face his former team.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 3, 2008- The Fisher Cats finished off a three-game sweep of the Connecticut Defenders with an 8-0 win in Manchester. Brandon Magee went the distance, allowing four hits, walking two, and striking out four. Andrew Pinckney, David Smith and Kyle Phillips hit home runs for the Fisher Cats in the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium to take on the Reading Fightin Phils in a six-game series starting on Tuesday, August 5. First pitch for Tuesday night is 6:35 PM EDT and the series runs through Sunday, August 10.







