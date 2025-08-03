Sea Dogs Drop Series Finale to Altoona 11-4

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-17, 49-50) fell in the series finale to the Altoona Curve (18-14, 49-52) 11-4 on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,868 fans, the 18th sellout of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 15-17 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

A two-run home run from Termarr Johnson (9) and a solo home run by Nick Cimillo (9) gave the Curve a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.

Portland retaliated in the bottom of the first. Max Ferguson cranked a leadoff double and then scored on a flyout coupled with a throwing error to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the bottom of the second, Karson Simas doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Juan Chacon to trim the Sea Dogs deficit to 3-2.

Altoona put four more runs on the board in the top of the third, capped off by a two-run home run from Cimillo (10) to make the game 7-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Curve struck again for four more runs. Mitch Jebb doubled to start the frame. Following a walk drawn by Mike Jarvis, Johnson roped a single to load the bases. The next batter Kervin Pichardo laced a two-run single to increase the Curve's lead to 9-2. A batter later Jase Bowen notched an RBI single to score Johnson to make the score 10-2. Following a walk issued to Sammy Siani to load the bases, Maikol Escotto hit a sacrifice fly which scored Pichardo to give the Curve an 11-2 lead.

Portland scratched two runs across in the bottom of the ninth. Chacon laced a single and then advanced to second via an error. The next batter, Ferguson peppered an RBI double to score Chacon and cut the deficit to 11-3. A batter later, Caden Rose reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error that allowed Ferguson to score which made the game 11-4.

RHP Justin Meis (3-3, 2.63 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out four. RHP Jack Anderson (2-5, 3.25 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing seven runs (all earned) while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road on Tuesday August 5, to start a six-game road trip against the Harrisburg Senators. First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM at FNB Field. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.







