Fightin Phils Drop Series Finale at Hartford

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) - The Reading Fightin Phils (13-20; 38-62) fell 7-1 in the series finale to the Hartford Yard Goats (18-14; 54-47) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Hartford clinched the series' victory with the win, taking four-of-six games from the Fightin Phils on the week.

Hartford wasted no time, striking with a run in the first and four in the second inning off Reading starter Chuck King (L, 5-5). King settled in, not allowing a run over his final three innings of work. In total, King allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils scored their lone run in the top of the third inning on a sac fly from Carson DeMartini to score Leandro Pineda. Michael Prosecky (W, 1-1) kept the Reading bats mostly quiet to earn his first Double-A win. Prosecky held Reading to one run on four hits over six innings of work, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Gunner Mayer followed King and allowed two runs on a hit over an inning of work, with a walk and three strikeouts. John McMillon then allowed a run on a hit over an inning of work. For Hartford, Victor Juarez fired the final three innings of the contest, surrendering no runs on three hits.

Reading picked up seven hits in the loss, with two each coming from Dylan Campbell and Leandro Pineda. Aidan Miller, Felix Reyes and Caleb Ricketts all also had hits in the loss. Reyes hit his 17th double of the season and Pineda doubled for the second-straight day, his 18th of the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17 against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive a Fightin Phils Replica Home Jersey, presented by FirstEnergy. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, Thursday by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's by PSECU. Saturday night showcases fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation and the 27th Annual Harley Night with a Harley Game Cap giveaway, thanks to Classic Harley-Davidson. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

