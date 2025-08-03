Condon and Prosecky Lead Goats to Series Win

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats offense came alive early, plating five runs in the first two innings to power them to a 7-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in front of 6,219 fans on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Roc Riggio opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and Charlie Condon hit a bases-clearing triple in the second inning before Riggio added another run with an RBI single to put Hartford ahead 5-0. Jared Thomas blasted a solo home run in the seventh, and Cole Carrigg capped the Yard Goats' scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, guiding them to a 7-1 victory over Reading. Hartford starter Michael Prosecky pitched six innings and allowed just one for his first Double-A win. The Yard Goats won their second straight home series taking four of six games from Reading.

Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky was brilliant. He went six innings and allowed just four hits and one run while striking out four. The right-hander retired the final eight batters faced while working a Double-A high six innings and earning his first Eastern League win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game off Reading starter Chuck King. Jared Thomas and Charlie Condon singled and Roc Riggio hit a sacrifice fly, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Hartford added four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Charlie Condon hit a 3-run triple to center field and Riggio followed it up with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

The Fightin Phils scored their first run in the third on a sacrifice fly ball from Carson DeMartini, making it a 5-1 game.

The score remained 5-1 heading into the seventh inning before Thomas launched a solo home run to right field, extending the Yard Goats' lead to 6-1.

Carrigg hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth to add to the Yard Goats' lead, making it a 7-1 game.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to take on the Pirates affiliate, the Altoona Curve, on Tuesday night, August 5th (6:30 PM). The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for the next homestand on Tuesday, August 12 to host the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators.

WP: Michael Prosecky (1-1)

LP: Chuck King (5-5)

Save: Victor Juarez (1)

Time: 2:15







