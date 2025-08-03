Season-High in Hits Leads Somerset to Series-Clinching Win Over Richmond Sunday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 9-1.

After surrendering a run in the top of the first, Somerset scored nine unanswered runs through the remainder of the game. The Patriots tallied a season-high 16 hits. Batters three through nine each collected a multi-hit game.

Somerset used eight pitchers, setting a Double-A franchise single-game record.

Somerset wrapped its season series against Richmond with a 7-5 record. The Patriots improve to 25-13 all-time against the Flying Squirrels with a 5-1-1 series record. With the series win, Somerset improved to 7-6-1 in series this season. The Patriots have a 3-2-1 series record in the second half.

LHP Will Brian (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K) made his first Double-A start in his 17th appearance of the season.

Brian came off the injured list and made his first appearance since 7/2 @REA. Brian started for the third time in his career and his first since 4/19/23 vs. CLR with Single-A Tampa.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) earned his second win in his 10th outing with Somerset this season.

3B Dylan Jasso (3-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2B, BB) crushed his career-high 13th home run of the season to lead off the seventh inning.

Jasso collected his seventh three-hit game and his 30rd multi-hit game of the season, both leading the Patriots. In six games this series, Jasso paced the team with 10 hits, going 10-for-23 (.435/.458/.652) with 4 R, 4 RBI, 3 XBH (2 2B, 1 HR), 1 BB and a 1.110 OPS. Since 7/11, Jasso is 25-for-71 (.352/.361/.465) with 9 RBI, 8 R, 5 XBH and 1 BB.

RF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, R, 4 RBI, HR, 2 K) paced the team with 4 RBI and crushed his sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning. Gabrielson clobbered his first homer and multi-hit game since 6/24 vs. ERI.

CF Brendan Jones (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI, K) tallied a three-hit game, including an RBI single in the first inning. Jones collected his fourth three-hit game at Double-A and his first since 7/8 vs. NH.

In the series, Jones went 7-for-17 (.412/.565/.765) with 6 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB and led the team with a 1.330 OPS. Over his last 20 games, dating back to 7/8 vs. NH, Jones is 20-for-66 (.303/.439/.667) with 18 R, 10 XBH (2 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR), 19 RBI, 16 BB, 6 SB and a 1.106 OPS.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, 2 K) slashed an RBI double in the sixth inning.

C Tomas Frick (2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB) recorded his second straight multi-hit game, including an RBI single in the seventh inning.







