Fightin Phils Rally for Extra Inning Victory

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) - After tying the game at two in the top of the ninth with two outs, the Reading Fightin Phils (13-17; 38-59) tacked on four runs in the 10th to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats (15-14; 51-47) 6-3 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. With the win, the Fightin Phils take a 2-1 lead in this week's series.

The Yard Goats struck first with a run in the bottom of the third inning off Reading starter Griff McGarry. Cole Carrigg singled and proceeded to steal second, third and home to give Hartford a 1-0 lead. Carrigg re-took the Eastern League lead in stolen bases from Aidan Miller with his 40th stolen base of the season.

Reading responded quickly and tied the game in the top of the fourth inning when Alex Binelas hit a home run to even the score at one. In total, McGarry allowed one run on three hits over four innings, with four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Gabriel Barbosa made his Double-A debut and tossed three innings, allowing one run. The Yard Goats tally off Barbosa came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jared Thomas started the inning with a single, then stole second base and advanced to third on a ground out. Thomas would then score on a wild pitch from Barbosa to take a 2-1 lead.

Andrew Walling held Hartford's bats quiet in the bottom of the eighth, setting up the comeback in the ninth. With Wellinton Herrera (L, 3-1) in the game, he sent down the first to Fightin Phils' hitters of the inning quickly. Dylan Campbell and Caleb Ricketts then each hit two-out singles and Nick Dunn plated Ricketts with a single to even the game at two.

Jaydenn Estenista (W, 1-0) sent Hartford down in the bottom of the ninth, and Reading's bats wasted no time jumping on Hartford in extra innings. Aidan Miller led off the 10th with a double to score Leandro Pineda and make it 3-2. A wild pitch moved Miller to third and Felix Reyes walked to put runners on the corner. With two outs, Miller scored on a passed ball, then Ricketts and Campbell each had RBI singles to make it 6-2.

Tommy McCollum allowed an unearned run to score in the bottom of the 10th, but held it down to finish off a 6-3 win for Reading on Friday night. Dylan Campbell and Caleb Ricketts each had three hits in the win, and Paul McIntosh extended his on-base streak to 18 games in the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats for a doubleheader. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez and RHP Mitch Neunborn will start for Reading, with Hartford's starters yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

