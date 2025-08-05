Squirrels Shut out SeaWolves, 1-0, to Open Road Series

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels held the Erie SeaWolves to two hits in a 1-0 shutout win on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (38-61-1, 17-16 second half) threw their second shutout of the road trip and won the series opener against the SeaWolves (61-41, 16-17).

Scott Bandura drove in the only run of the game with a one-out, solo homer in the top of the ninth inning against Erie reliever Richard Guasch (Loss, 1-4). It was his second Double-A homer and his ninth of the year overall.

Nick Zwack started for the Flying Squirrels and allowed two hits over five scoreless innings. Through three starts since returning to the Flying Squirrels, Zwack has posted a 1.26 ERA (2 ER/14.1 IP).

Chris Wright entered in the sixth and issued a leadoff walk to Kevin McGonigle, who later stole second base. After Wright recorded two outs, Will Bednar entered and struck out Justice Bigbie to end the inning.

Bednar worked a scoreless seventh before Tyler Vogel (Win, 1-0) retired the eighth in order. He picked up the first win of his Double-A career.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 9) threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning and struck out one. He recorded the 21st save of his Flying Squirrels career, moving him into sixth on the franchise's all-time list. Myrick has posted a 1.38 ERA (2 ER/13.0 IP) in his last 11 outings since June 28.

The series continues on Wednesday afternoon. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.50) will make his Giants organization debut for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Max Alba (0-0, 7.45). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.







