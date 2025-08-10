Gourson Picks up Two Hits in Sunday Defeat

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - The Curve dropped the series finale to the Hartford Yard Goats, 11-4, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. With 30 games remaining in the second half, the Curve hold a 1.5 game lead in the Southwest Division race for the Second Half title.

Hartford took a commanding 9-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning and cruised to the win. Hartford's Braylon Wimmer (four hits) and Charlie Condon (three hits, double, homer) led the Yard Goats offense which racked up 11 runs on 15 hits and drew nine walks.

Duce Gourson picked up two hits, including a double and a walk, at the plate. P.J. Hilson added two hits out of the 8-spot in the Curve order. Sammy Siani had an RBI double in the defeat.

On the mound, Altoona got three innings of one-run ball from Po-Yu Chen. Chen struck out three batters in his light Sunday outing. Each member of the bullpen allowed at least one run as Curve pitchers combined for nine walks.

Altoona travels to The Diamond in Richmond, Va for the final time to open a six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for Altoona with RHP Trystan Vrieling slated to start for the Flying Squirrels.

