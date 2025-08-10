Fisher Cats Look to Salvage Series Behind Rogers

August 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-21, 46-61and the Reading Fightin Phils (17-21, 42-63) finish up a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch.

LAST NIGHT

The R-Phils scored 15 runs and out-hit New Hampshire 22 to seven for their fourth consecutive win, taking down the Fisher Cats 16-1. New Hampshire's lone run came across in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out single from Je'Von Ward. It was Ward's seventh run driven in of the week and the outfielder extended his hit streak to seven games.

Jackson Hornung and Charles McAdoo each knocked hits as Hornung went 2-for-4 and McAdoo extended his on-base streak to 10 games on a walk and a single.

Every player in Reading's lineup posted at least one hit and eight of nine R-Phils recorded one RBI or more. Felix Reyes and Bryson Ware each went 5-for-6 with three runs driven in and Nick Dunn crushed a homer and finished with three RBI.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Righty Grant Rogers (5-6, 3.54 ERA) is set to make his second start of the week for New Hampshire. Rogers picked up his eighth quality start with the Fisher Cats this season on Tuesday night, turning in six innings with three runs on nine hits. The righty collected three strikeouts and no walks, bringing his Double-A total to 47 punchouts to 11 walks across 73-2/3 innings pitched.

Reading's Jean Cabrera (5-6, 3.94 ERA) gets the ball for the second time this week in the series finale. Cabrera took the loss on Tuesday after allowing six runs on seven hits over five innings pitched. Five of Cabrera's six runs were plated on homers from New Hampshire's Gabriel Martinez and Ward in the bottom of the second and fourth innings, respectively. Through 20 starts this year, Cabrera leads all R-Phils pitchers with 107-1/3 innings pitched and 100 strikeouts. Currently ranked the Phillies' No. 8 prospect (MLB Pipeline), Cabrera signed as an international free agent in 2019. The Phillies protected Cabrera from the Rule 5 Draft in November of 2024 before he split time between Reading and High-A Jersey Shore, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.85 earned run average across six outings for the R-Phils last season.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 10, 2016- In a 7-4 win over the Baysox in Maryland, Richard Urena set a franchise record with three triples. Urena tripled to center in the first and scored on a wild pitch, tripled to right to drive in a run in the fifth, and his third triple started a two-run seventh. Wilmer Font earned the win, allowing one run in six innings, with eight strikeouts. Chris Smith notched his 10th save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats embark on a two-week road swing starting in Binghamton on Tuesday, August 12. After a six-game set with the Rumble Ponies at Morabito Stadium, New Hampshire continues its trip to Akron from August 19 to 24. The Fisher Cats return home to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves at Delta Dental Stadium starting on Tuesday, August 26.







