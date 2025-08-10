August 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BEST SENATORS IN 11 INNING THRILLER The Portland Sea Dogs (17-20, 51-53) bested the Harrisburg Senators (17-20, 51-55) 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday evening at FNB Field. With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the eleventh, Portland scored the game winning run. Karson Simas started on second base as the extra-innings runner. A sacrifice bunt by Max Ferguson moved Simas to third. Following a walk drawn by Marvin Alcantara, Allan Castro roped a sacrifice fly to score the eventual winning run 4-3. The Sea Dogs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Juan Chacon started the inning on second base and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Ehrhard. The next batter Caden Rose hit a sacrifice fly which allowed Chacon to score. Portland held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth when Harrisburg tied the game. Johnathon Thomas walked and then stole second base. The next batter Phillip Glasser singled Thomas to third. After a strikeout, Kevin Made hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run. The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the top of the first. Marvin Alcantara singled and then advanced to second on a single from Allan Castro. In the ensuing at-bat, Ronald Rosario reached on an error that scored Alcantara to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

JACK ATTACK Sea Dogs RHP Jack Anderson was stellar in relief of starting pitcher Reidis Sena, tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball while walking two and striking out six. Primarily used in a middle relief role, Anderson currently leads the Sea Dogs in strikeouts with 78 on the season while holding opponents to a .222 average.

COOP CLOSES IT OUT Sea Dogs reliever Cooper Adams closed out the extra inning thriller on Saturday night tossing 2.0 innings only surrendering an unearned run. Adams has yet to surrender an earned run in three appearances so far with Double-A Portland. Before his promotion to Double-A, Adams posted a 3.95 ERA in 21 appearances with the Drive while tallying 55 strikeouts.

CASTRO THE MAESTRO Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro went 2-4 with two RBI and had the game clinching RBI sacrifice fly in the 11 inning win on Saturday. Castro is currently hitting a team-high .251 while also being tied for the most home runs on the team with seven (tied with Ferguson).

KARSON'S PRODUCING Sea Dogs infielder Karson Simas is currently riding a three-game hitting streak (8/7-present) with four hits during that time span. Simas has been a shuttle man between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this season with the bulk of his games being played in Portland. In 43 games, he's slashing .207 with seven doubles, a triple, and one home run.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 10, 2024 - The Sea Dogs blasted three home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, plating 10 total runs in the frame. Alex Binelas started the scoring barrage with a three-run homer then the next batter Phillip Sikes blasted his ninth home run of the season. Kristian Campbell smashed a two-run bomb for his sixth with Portland.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 13th of the season sporting a 4-2 record with a 2.33 ERA. His last start came on August 5 against Harrisburg, throwing 5.1 innings of shutout ball while giving up four hits, two walks, and striking out four.







