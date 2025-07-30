Estrada Homers for Second Straight Game in Baysox Loss to New Hampshire

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 7-5 from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (12-17, 43-53) jumped ahead in the first when Adam Retzbach hit a two-run homer, his tenth of the year.

Orioles' right-hander Tyler Wells, who joined the Baysox on a Major League rehab assignment, started, went two innings and did not allow a baserunner. The 30-year-old is recovering from right elbow UCL surgery in June 2024.

New Hampshire (11-17, 40-57) struck back in the third when Devonte Brown hit a solo home run off Zach Fruit (L, 0-3). A pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth innings pushed them out to a 5-2 lead.

Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers (W, 4-6) went 5.2 innings while allowing four runs and striking out six to earn the win.

In the sixth, Doug Hodo blasted a two-run home run, his sixth of the year, over the left field wall to make it a 5-4 game. He is now three for his last eight.

The Fisher Cats picked up two more in the seventh on a balk and a sacrifice fly.

Aron Estrada hit a solo homer in the eighth to cut the deficit to two. This was just his second game since being called up from High-A Aberdeen, and he has homered both days.

Although eight of nine starters recorded hits, the Baysox stranded the tying runs at first and second in the bottom of the ninth as Conor Larkin (S, 5) got Retzbach to ground out to end the game.

Game three of the series is set for tomorrow night at Prince George's Stadium. Trey Gibson (3-2, 1.96) is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against a pitcher to be determined for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

