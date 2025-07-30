Squirrels Bow to Patriots, 5-3, on Three Late Runs

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were unable to hold a late lead and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 5-3, on Wednesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels (35-60-1, 14-14 second half) lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, including both games so far this week on the road against the Patriots (53-45, 18-11).

Somerset struck for the first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Dylan Jasso led off the inning with a single, moved to third on a hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Hardman.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth against Patriots starter Trystan Vrieling. Devin Mann and Turner Hill led off with singles before a walk by Scott Bandura loaded the bases. After a flyout, Justin Wishkoski drove a two-run double to left-center to move Richmond ahead.

Bo Davidson led off the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run to open a 3-1 lead, his second at Double-A and his 12th of the year overall.

The Patriots closed the score to 3-2 in the fifth with a solo homer by Tomas Frick, his first Double-A hit.

Nick Zwack started for Richmond and threw five innings, allowing two runs with no walks and four strikeouts. It was his first five-inning outing since July 16, 2023, after missing all of last year and the first half of this season with an injury.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jasso led off with a double and Brendan Jones hit a two-run homer against Ian Villers (Loss, 0-1) to give Somerset a 4-3 lead.

George Lombard Jr. led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, moved to second and then third on wild pitches before scoring on the third wild pitch of the inning by Marques Johnson to extend the Somerset lead to 5-3.

Somerset reliever Indigo Diaz (Save, 3) retired all six batters he faced to close the game.

The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (2-5, 3.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Carlos Lagrange (4-2, 3.64). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (2-5, 3.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Carlos Lagrange (4-2, 3.64). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.







