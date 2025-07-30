Jones Jams Patriots to Late-Inning Victory over Richmond Wednesday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 5-3.

The Patriots improved to 42-6 in games in which they out-hit their opponent. In the second half of the season, 17 of the 29 games the Patriots have played have been decided by three runs or fewer (record: 11-6).

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K) made his 10th start with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

Over his last three starts, Vrieling has struck out 14 batters while walking two.

LHP Ryan Anderson (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) earned his second win in his 28th appearance with Somerset.

RHP Indigo Diaz (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) fired two perfect innings to collect his third save of the season.

In July, Diaz has not allowed an earned run in 9.2 IP over which he has allowed 4 H, 3 BB and striking out 9. In this month, Diaz has recorded a 0.72 WHIP and a .129 BA. Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has thrown 26.0 IP over which he has allowed 9 H, 1 ER, 10 BB and recorded 24 K. In those 21 games, Diaz has posted 0.35 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP and a .107 BA.

RF-CF Brendan Jones (2-3, R, 2 RBI, HR) crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Jones has hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later for the second time in his last five games. Over his last 16 games, dating back to 7/8 vs. NH, Jones is 15-for-54 (.278/.400/.667) with 13 R, 9 XBH (2 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR), 14 RBI, 11 BB, 6 SB and a 1.067 OPS. Jones ranks fifth among Yankees minor leaguers in R (59), sixth in RBI (53) and ninth in TB (129).

C Tomas Frick (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K) collected his first Double-A hit on his first Double-A home run in the fifth.

1B Tyler Hardman (0-for-2, RBI, SF) hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Hardman is tied for seventh in the Eastern League with 46 RBI.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B) ripped a single in the second and a double in the seventh, scoring in both times he reached base.

Jasso collected his 21st two-hit game and his 27th multi-hit game of the season.

