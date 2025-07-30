Yard Goats Slug Their Way to Shutout Win

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats rolled to an 11-0 shutout win against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford's offense came early, with eight runs on 10 hits in the second inning, including a three-run home run by Cole Carrigg, who also established a new single-season franchise stolen base record of 37. Starter Sean Sullivan earned his ninth win of the season, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out six. Victor Juarez and Welinton Herrera finished the game as the Yard Goats picked up their third win in the last four home games.

The Yard Goats exploded in the second inning, sending 13 batters to the plate, and scoring eight runs. Two of the runs came on a Nic Kent two-run RBI double to center off Fightin Phils starter Wil Crowe. Bryant Betancourt and Braylen Wimmer scored on the play to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

Later that inning, Cole Carrigg blasted a three-run home run to right, driving in Nic Kent and Dyan Jorge, giving Hartford a 5-0 lead. Betancourt and Wimmer each added RBI singles in their second at-bats of the inning, and Julio Carreras capped the frame with an RBI single to center field to make it 8-0.

Cole Carrigg stole second base in the third inning for his 37th stolen base of the season, setting a new franchise single-season record for stolen bases. Jared Thomas followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 10-0.

The Yard Goats added some extra noise in the eighth inning when Julio Carreras singled to right field, scoring Betancourt to make it 11-0.

Yard Goats put on a show on both sides of the ball tonight. Hartford's pitching staff combined for the shutout, adding 11 strikeouts. Bryant Betancourt had a day at the plate going 2-4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday at 7:10 pm. RHP McCade Brown gets the start for the Yard Goats against Phillies RHP Mitch Neunborn, who will start for the Reading Fightin Phils. It's First Responders Night at Dunkin' Park. The one where we celebrate first responders from across CT! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Sean Sullivan (9-4)

LP: Wil Crowe (2-2)

Time: 2:41







