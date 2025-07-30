Benge Powers Binghamton Past Harrisburg for Wednesday Matinee Win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Left fielder Carson Benge blasted a home run for the third-straight game, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-9, 65-31) beat the Harrisburg Senators, 7-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The series is tied 1-1.

Benge led off the seventh inning with a solo home run, which marked his fourth home run over the last three games and his seventh in 23 games at the Double-A level. The 22-year-old has hit seven home runs in 18 games in July. Benge went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in, and a stolen base. He extended his hit streak to 10 games and recorded his third-straight multi-hit effort. It marked his ninth multi-hit game over his last 13 contests.

Binghamton raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Shortstop Wyatt Young hit a two-run single and Benge hit an RBI single off right-hander Kyle Luckham (4-7). Young has recorded four runs batted in over his last two games with a plate appearance.

Binghamton added two more runs in the fifth inning. Benge hit a single, center fielder Nick Morabito (1-for-3, 2 R, BB) walked, and first baseman Ryan Clifford (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) followed with a two-run double that put Binghamton ahead 5-0. Clifford now leads Double-A with 69 runs batted in.

Harrisburg (13-15, 47-50) got on the board in the sixth inning when catcher Matt Suggs hit a leadoff solo home run, which marked the first home run of his Double-A career and cut Binghamton's lead to 5-1.

The Rumble Ponies added two runs in the seventh on Benge's home run and designated hitter Jacob Reimer drove in a run on a fielder's choice that made it 7-1.

Right-hander Jonah Tong started for Binghamton and recorded eight strikeouts in three scoreless frames, while issuing one hit and five walks. Tong got out of a bases-loaded and no-out jam in the second inning with three-straight strikeouts. In the third, Tong issued two walks with one out and then struck out the next two batters to end the frame. Tong stranded six runners on base over his three innings and now leads Minor League Baseball with 146 strikeouts.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman (3-1) earned the win and recorded four strikeouts over two scoreless innings, while issuing three hits and one walk. Guzman got out of a bases-loaded and one-out jam in the fifth inning, after he recorded two strikeouts to end the frame.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts and worked around two walks. Right-hander Anthony Nunez tossed two scoreless frames to close out the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A, Washington Nationals) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Tong lowered his season ERA to 1.66...Benge extended his on-base streak to 14 games and recorded his fifth multi-RBI game...Clifford extended his hit streak to eight games and recorded his 26th multi-hit game and 16th multi-RBI game...Young recorded his fifth multi-RBI game...Third baseman Nick Lorusso laced a double and drew a walk and extended his hit streak to five games...Second baseman Jett Williams was hit by a pitch in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 14 games.







