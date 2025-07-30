Hartford Flips Script as Fightins Fall on Wednesday Night

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - It was a flip of the script on Wednesday night as the Hartford Yard Goats (15-13, 51-46) rolled to an 11-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (12-17, 37-59) on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The series is tied up at one game a piece.

Wil Crowe (L, 2-2) started and it was a rough outing for the veteran on Wednesday night. He allowed eight runs on 11 hits over just 1.2 innings of work. The Yard Goats pounced early with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Bryant Betancourt started the inning with a single and Braylen Wimmer also singled to put runners on second and base. Julio Carreras then dropped a sac bunt to move the runners to second and third. Nic Kent then followed with a single to score both Betancourt and Wimmer to make it 2-0. Dyan Jorge then followed with a single and Cole Carrigg hit his 11th home run of the season to extend the lead to 5-0.

Charlie Condon and Jose Cordova singled, then Bryant Betancourt singled again to score Condon and make it 6-0. Wimmer then singled home Cordova and Carreras knocked in Betancourt with a single to extend the lead to 8-0. Gunner Mayer entered for Wil Crowe with two outs in the second and after escaping the second inning, Mayer surrendered two runs in the third. He allowed a single to Jared Thomas that scored Jorge and Carrigg to make it a 10-0 Hartford advantage.

Sean Sullivan (W, 9-4) started and held the Reading bats in check for five innings. Sullivan allowed no runs on four hits, with six strikeouts. The Yard Goats' bullpen combined for four-more innings of shutout work.

On the Reading side, John McMillon fired two-perfect innings of relief and Eiberson Castellano did not surrender a run over an inning of work. Tristan Garnett was tagged for a run on two hits in the bottom of the eighth inning. Carrera singled home Betancourt to make it 11-1.

Felix Reyes had three hits and Dylan Campbell added two base knocks in the loss. Reyes and Campbell both doubled as well. Aidan Miller singled, as did Paul McIntosh to extend his on-base streak to 17 games.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Mitch Neunborn will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP McCade Brown for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17 against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive a Fightin Phils Replica Home Jersey, presented by FirstEnergy. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, Thursday by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's by PSECU. Saturday night showcases fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation and the 27th Annual Harley Night with a Harley Game Cap giveaway, thanks to Classic Harley-Davidson. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.