Fightin Phils and Yard Goats Rained out on Thursday Night

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) - Thursday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game beginning at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field for a single game on Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17 against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive a Fightin Phils Replica Home Jersey, presented by FirstEnergy. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, Thursday by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's by PSECU. Saturday night showcases fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation and the 27th Annual Harley Night with a Harley Game Cap giveaway, thanks to Classic Harley-Davidson. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

