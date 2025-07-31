July 31, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FERGUSON HOMERS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT IN 6-2 LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs (13-15, 47-48) fell to the Altoona Curve (17-12, 47-50) 6-2 on Wednesday evening in front of 6,362 fans at Delta Dental Park. Trailing Altoona 6-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Max Ferguson (7) launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-2. Ferguson has now homered in consecutive games against Altoona after launching a grand slam in Tuesday night's win. The Curve added to their 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth. Consecutive singles from Valdez and Bowen and a walk issued to Jebb loaded the bases for Altoona. The next batters Aaron McKeithan and Maikol Escotto hit back-to-back sacrifice flies that scored Valdez and Bowen, to increase their lead to 4-0. Altoona put two more runs on the board in the top of the seventh. Mike Jarvis led off the inning with a single. Following two putouts, Valdez roped an RBI double to make the score 5-0. The next batter Bowen also cracked an RBI double that scored Valdez and made the game 6-0.

FERGUSON DOES IT AGAIN For the second straight game, Max Ferguson crushed a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Altoona Curve. His two-run shot is his seventh homer of the season. He is now tied with Allan Castro for second-most home runs on the Sea Dogs (Romero and Z.Ehrhard have eight). Ferguson is now riding a five-game hitting streak (7/24-present). In his last five games, he is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a double, three runs scored, two home runs (one grand slam), and nine RBI.

ROSARIO'S GOT IT GOIN Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario has caught fire recently. In his last 10 games, the Venezuelan native is slashing .375 (12-for-32) with a double, three home runs (two of them were hit in the same game on 7/26), and seven RBI. During the hot stretch, Rosario has mustered three games with multiple hits. He has now notched 13 multi-hit performances this season, tallying three hits in one of those games (3-4, 1 R, 1 RBI on 7/12 vs Hartford).

TRADE DEADLINE NEWS One former Sea Dog is making headlines today as Blaze Jordan has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for LHP Steven Matz. After tearing up the Eastern League to start the 2025 campaign, Jordan received a well-earned promotion to Triple-A Worcester on June 3 after slashing .320/.490/.671 with 11 doubles, six home runs, and 37 RBI.

COOP GETS THE CALL TO TRIPLE-A RHP Cooper Adams was called up to Triple-A Worcester today. Adams only pitched in one game with Portland on July 23 in Richmond when he tossed 2.1 innings of shutout ball while tallying three strikeouts. This is Adams first stint with Triple-A Worcester.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 31, 2011 - Tim Federowicz and Jon Hee each homered, and Junichi Tazawa worked three perfect innings of relief, leading the Sea Dogs to an 8-5 win over Altoona.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden makes his fifth start of the season, sporting a 1-3 record with a 8.06 ERA. His last start came on June 25 against Binghamton, throwing 2.2 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while giving up four hits, two walks and striking out two.







