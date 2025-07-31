Kelly Fires Five Strong Innings in Soggy Defeat

*PORTLAND, ME. - Right-hander Antwone Kelly struck out four and allowed just two runs in a 2-1 defeat for Altoona on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium at Hadlock Field.

Playing through on-and-off rain showers throughout the afternoon the Curve plated the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Altoona loaded the bases with two infield singles and a hit batsman to bring Kervin Pichardo to the plate with one out. Pichardo hit a broken bat liner toward second and beat the return throw to first base, plating Mitch Jebb, to take a 1-0 lead.

Portland quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. After a leadoff walk drawn by Marvin Alcantara, Curve starter Antwone Kelly induced a potential double play ball; however Mike Jarvis'throw to second was dropped by Termarr Johnson allowing the Sea Dogs to put men at the corners. Consecutive RBI singles from Mikey Romero and James Tibbs III took a 2-1 lead for the Dogs that they would hold throughout the afternoon.

Kelly suffered the tough-luck defeat, allowing six hits and one walk on 89 pitches. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out four, giving him 101 on the season.

Po-Yu Chen and Jaden Woods combined for three scoreless frames of relief out of the bullpen, however, the Curve offense was limited to just four baserunners over their final five innings at the plate.

In the sixth, Altoona appeared to be on the path to a game-tying run. Pichardo was on first base with two outs when Jase Bowen singled to right-center and Pichardo slipped on the wet grass and was tagged out to end the inning.

Altoona continues their week-long series at Portland on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi starts for the Curve with LHP Dalton Rogers slated to start for the Sea Dogs.

