Timely Hitting Lifts Sea Dogs over Curve 2-1

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-15, 48-48) beat the Altoona Curve (16-13, 47-51) 2-1 on Thursday afternoon in front of 5,787 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 14-15 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing Altoona 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Portland's offense jumpstarted. Marvin Alcantara worked a leadoff walk and then moved to third on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error that allowed Karson Simas to reach base. The next batter Mikey Romero ripped an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. James Tibbs III followed with a go-ahead RBI single that plated Simas to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Altoona started the scoring in the top of the third. Mitch Jebb singled and then stole second to start the frame. After Duce Gourson was hit by a pitch, Jebb swiped third base. Two batters later, Kervin Pichardo grounded into a force out that scored Jebb and gave the Curve a 1-0 advantage.

RHP Caleb Bolden (2-3, 6.91 ERA) received the win, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while surrendering four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. RHP Antwone Kelly (2-2, 2.67 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 5.0 innings while giving two runs (one earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out four batters. RHP Yovanny Cruz received the save (S,5) tossing 2.0 innings while striking out two batters.

The Sea Dogs will continue their homestand with the Altoona Curve on Friday August 1 at 6:00 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Dalton Rogers (2-3, 4.94 ERA). The Curve's starting pitcher has yet to be announced.







