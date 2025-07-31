Thursday's Rumble Ponies Game against Harrisburg Postponed

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather and the extended forecast, Thursday's Rumble Ponies game against the Harrisburg Senators at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) this Saturday, with the first game beginning at 4 p.m. and the second game to follow approximately 40 minutes after. Gates will open for Saturday's game at 3:30 p.m.

The 2025 Binghamton Baseball Shrine induction ceremony will now take place in between games on Saturday. This year's inductees are community ambassador Bill Orband Jr. and Binghamton University Head Baseball Coach Tim Sinicki.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Thursday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game during the regular season.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home regular season and playoff games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.