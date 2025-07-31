Baysox, Fisher Cats Delayed to Saturday Doubleheader

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-17, 40-57) and Chesapeake Baysox (12-17, 43-53) were postponed on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium, due to inclement weather. New Hampshire and Chesapeake will make up Thursday's postponement on Saturday, August 2 with game one of a doubleheader set for 5:05 PM EDT.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road series in Bowie on Friday night, with first pitch against the Baysox set for 7:05 PM EDT. Fisher Cats righty and top Toronto pitching prospect Trey Yesavage (1-1, 5.14 ERA) remains set for his Friday night start.

New Hampshire returns to the Granite State on Tuesday, August 5 for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils before a back-to-back road trip to Binghamton and Akron.

