Big Innings Hurt Akron in 11-5 Loss

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves scored three runs in three different innings to down the Akron RubberDucks 11-5 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After the RubberDucks tied the game in the fourth, the SeaWolves answered back in the fifth. Max Anderson singled home Kevin McGonigle to make it 5-4 Erie. Later in the inning Anderson scored on a throwing error before Chris Meyers doubled home Justice Bigbie to make it 7-4 SeaWolves.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm ran into some early trouble allowing four runs through the first two innings. The right-hander settled in to toss a scoreless third and fourth before Erie got three more off him in the fifth. In total, Denholm worked five innings allowing seven runs (five earned) and struck out two. Zane Morehouse allowed a run over an inning pitched. Ross Carver struck out two in a scoreless inning. Adam Tulloch worked two-thirds of an inning allowing three runs. Tyler Thornton struck out one over a scoreless inning and a third.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks answered Erie's early runs with a big fourth inning. Angel Genao opened the inning with a double before a Joe Lampe walk and Guy Lipscomb single loaded the bases with no outs. Jonah Advincula brought home Genao with a sac-fly. Alex Mooney followed with a single to left-center that scored Lampe and a fielding error by Max Clark allowed Mooney to advance to second Lipscomb to score and make it 4-3 Erie. Tyresse Turner tied the game with a single to left to cap the four-run fourth. After Erie retook the lead with three in the fifth, the RubberDucks got a run closer in the bottom half. Cooper Ingle opened the inning with a double before later scoring on Wuilfredo Antunez's RBI single to make it 7-5 SeaWolves.

Notebook

Antunez's RBI single was his first home RBI...Turner's three hit game was his first of the season and gives him six hits over his four-game hitting streak...Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 3,217.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, August 1 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-2, 4.21 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (10-2, 3.84 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







