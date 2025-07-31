SeaWolves Explode for 14 Hits to Beat Ducks

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (14-15, 59-39 overall) snapped a two-game skid by beating Akron (13-17, 56-42) 11-5 on Thursday.

Max Clark began the game with a triple against Trenton Denholm. He scored on Kevin McGonigle's sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Erie.

In the second inning, Josue Briceño and Justice Bigbie hit consecutive singles to open the frame. Chris Meyers followed with a three run homer, his ninth of the year, to make it 4-0 Erie.

Erie starter Max Alba started his outing with three scoreless frames. In the fourth, Angel Genao hit a leadoff double. Joe Lampe walked and Guy Lipscomb singled to load the bases with none out. With one out, Jonah Advincula hit a sacrifice fly to score Genao and make it 4-1. Alex Mooney then smacked an RBI single, scoring Lampe. On the play, Clark made a fielding error in center, which allowed Lipscomb to score and make it 4-3. Tyresse Turner then singled home Mooney, tying the score at 4-4.

Erie responded in the top of the fifth against Denholm. McGonigle had a one-out infield single and went to second on Mooney's throwing error. Max Anderson scored him with an RBI single, making it 5-4. With two out, Justice Bigbie reached on Turner's throwing error, which scored Anderson from second to make it 6-4. Meyers then slugged an RBI double, scoring Bigbie to extend the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cooper Ingle had a leadoff double. Alba then walked Lampe with one out. Alba departed for Andrew Magno with two out. Wuilfredo Antunez hit an RBI single against Magno to make it 7-5.

Alba lasted 4.2 innings and was charged with five runs, four earned, on seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.

In the sixth, Clark smacked a double. He scored on Thayron Liranzo RBI single, making it 8-5.

In the eighth, Erie plated three more against Akron reliever Adam Tulloch. He walked Carlos Mendoza and Clark to begin the inning. McGonigle drove a double off the right field wall, scoring Mendoza to make it 9-5. A walk to Anderson loaded the bases for Briceño, who scored Clark with a sacrifice fly. Bigbie's third hit, an RBI single, brought home McGonigle and made it 11-5.

Yosber Sanchez (2-4) threw two scoreless innings and earned the win over Denholm (9-5).

Erie and Akron continue their series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn set to face Rorik Maltrud.

