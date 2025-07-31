Somerset Patriots' Thursday, July 31st Game Postponed

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Richmond Flying Squirrels game scheduled for Thursday, July 31 at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to forecasted storms and safety concerns with New Jersey's declaration of a state of emergency for our area.

The game will be made up as a single admission double header at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, August 1 beginning at 6:00 pm. The two games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute break between games. August 1 tickets are good for both games of the double header.

Fans with tickets for the Thursday, July 31 game can exchange them for tickets to any 2025 Patriots home game, pending availability. Exchanges can be done in person at the box office or by emailing ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.