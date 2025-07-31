Thursday's Baysox Game Postponed Due to Impending Inclement Weather

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - Thursday's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The games will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 2 at 5:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium with a second game to follow approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday's game may be exchanged at the box office for an upcoming Baysox 2025 regular season game of equal or lesser value.

Chesapeake and New Hampshire will continue their series Friday, August 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will be hosting their 26th annual Navy Night with postgame fireworks to follow, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

