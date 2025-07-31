Squirrels, Patriots Postponed Thursday

July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Thursday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to forecasted storms and safety concerns with New Jersey's declaration of a state of emergency for the area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







