Squirrels, Patriots Postponed Thursday
July 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Thursday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to forecasted storms and safety concerns with New Jersey's declaration of a state of emergency for the area.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2025
- Timely Hitting Lifts Sea Dogs over Curve 2-1 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Kelly Fires Five Strong Innings in Soggy Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Thursday's Rumble Ponies Game against Harrisburg Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels, Patriots Postponed Thursday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Somerset Patriots' Thursday, July 31st Game Postponed - Somerset Patriots
- Sánchez Returns, Faces Gibson in Bowie - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- July 31, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.