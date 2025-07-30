Ferguson Homers Again in 6-2 Loss to Altoona

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (13-15, 47-478) fell to the Altoona Curve (17-12, 47-50) 6-2 on Wednesday evening in front of 6,362 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 13-15 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing Altoona 6-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Max Ferguson (7) launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-2. Ferguson has now homered in consecutive games against Altoona after launching a grand slam in Tuesday night's win.

The Curve started the scoring in the top of the second inning. Esmerlyn Valdez singled and then moved to third on a double by Jase Bowen. The next batter Mitch Jebb grounded out which scored Valdez to give the Curve a 1-0 lead, Bowen moved to third on the play. In the ensuing at-bat, Bowen stole home to make the score 2-0.

The Curve added to their lead in the top of the sixth. Consecutive singles from Valdez and Bowen and a walk issued to Jebb loaded the bases for Altoona. The next batters Aaron McKeithan and Maikol Escotto hit back-to-back sacrifice flies that scored Valdez and Bowen, to increase their lead to 4-0.

Altoona put two more runs on the board in the top of the seventh. Mike Jarvis led off the inning with a single. Following two putouts, Valdez roped an RBI double to make the score 5-0. The next batter Bowen also cracked an RBI double that scored Valdez and made the game 6-0.

LHP Blake Townsend (4-2, 0.93 ERA) received the win, tossing 2.1 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit, one walk, and four strikeouts. LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-3, 4.30 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 4.1 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five batters.

The Sea Dogs will continue their homestand with the Altoona Curve on Thursday July 31. First pitch is slated for 12:05 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to RHP Caleb Bolden (1-3, 8.06 ERA). The Curve will start RHP Antwone Kelly (2-1, 2.84 ERA) on the bump.







