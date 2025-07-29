Ferguson's Grand Slam Powers Sea Dogs to 4-3 Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (13-14, 47-47) took the series opener over the Altoona Curve (16-12, 46-50) 4-3 on Tuesday evening in front of 6,868 fans, the 15th sellout of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 13-14 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing the Curve 3-0 with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Max Ferguson (6) launched a pinch-hit go-ahead grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. Mikey Romero worked a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a single by James Tibbs III. Ronaldo Hernández reached via catcher's interference in the ensuing at-bat to load the bases.

The Curve started the scoring in the top of the third. Kervin Pichardo walked and then advanced to third on a single by Termarr Johnson. The next batter Nick Cimillo was walked to load the bases. Then, Esmerlyn Valdez drew a walk to score Pichardo, giving Altoona a 1-0 lead.

Altoona scratched another run across in the top of the fifth. Johnson singled and then proceeded to steal second and third base. The next batter Valdez lined an RBI single to bring home Johnson which increased the Curve's lead to 2-0.

The Curve added one more run in the top of the sixth. Brenden Dixon walked and then scored on an RBI single by Mitch Jebb to make the game 3-0.

RHP Jacob Webb (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball while surrendering two hits, two walks and tallying two strikeouts. RHP Justin Meis (2-3, 3.52 ERA) was charged with the loss and blown save, going 1.1 innings while giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out one batter. RHP Zach Bryant (S,3) received the save tossing 1.0 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit and tallying a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will continue their homestand with the Altoona Curve on Wednesday July 30. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-2, 4.34 ERA). The Curve will start RHP Emmanuel Chapman (5-2, 3.15 ERA) on the bump.







