July 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ROSARIO CRANKS TWO HOMERS IN 5-1 WIN OVER FLYING SQUIRRELS The Portland Sea Dogs (12-14, 46-47) bested the Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-12, 35-58) 5-1 on Saturday evening at The Diamond. Trailing Richmond 1-0 entering the top of the fourth, Portland's offense came to life. Allan Castro led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (5) to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. Portland added to their lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Rosario (6) to increase the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1. The Sea Dogs tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth. James Tibbs III started the frame with a walk and then moved to third by Castro reaching via an error. In the ensuing at-bat Zach Ehrhard hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Tibbs III to score, extending Portland's lead to 4-1. After Ehrhard was caught stealing, Rosario drew a walk. The next batter Max Ferguson peppered an RBI single that scored Castro and gave the Sea Dogs a 5-1 advantage.

RAIN WASHES SEA DOGS SERIES FINALE AWAY IN RICHMOND ON SUNDAY Leading the Flying Squirrels 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning on sunday, the Sea Dogs season finale in Richmond was cancelled due to rainy weather conditions. The game will not be made up and stats do not count from the contest.

ROSARIO'S BIG NIGHT Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario went 2-4 launching two homers with three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday night's win over the Flying Squirrels. It was his 12th multi-hit performance and now has six home runs along with 37 RBI on the season. Rosario is now the third Sea Dog on the active roster to register a multi-homer game, Zach Ehrhard (June 1 vs Altoona) and Caden Rose (May 29 vs Altoona). The Sea Dogs have now launched 71 home runs this season.

FERGIE FERG Sea Dogs utility man Max Ferguson notched his 10th multi-hit game going 2-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win. Ferguson has also been a threat on the basepaths with 24 stolen bases and a stolen base percentage of .889 (24-for-27). Ferguson has played in a total of 79 games this season, the second-most on the Sea Dogs (Liendo, 82).

DYNAMIC DUO PROMOTED TO TRIPLE-A LHP Connelly Early and RHP David Sandlin have been promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Early led the Sea Dogs pitching staff in strikeouts with 96 on the season while posting a 7-2 record and a 2.51 ERA in 15 appearances. The southpaw also tallied the third-most strikeouts in the Eastern League. Sandlin took home Eastern League pitcher of the week honors twice this season (6/16-6/22, 5/26-6/1) while posting a 5-4 record along with a 3.61 ERA and tallied 86 strikeouts over 82.1 innings of work.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 29, 2016 - Ryan Court and Aneury Tavarez each had four hits and Portland blasted the Binghamton Mets, 11-3 at NYSEG Stadium...Court and Jake Romanski each drove in four runs.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 11th start of the season, sporting a 3-2 record with a 2.45 ERA. His last start came on July 22 against Richmond, throwing 4.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while giving up three hits and striking out seven.







