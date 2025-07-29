Somerset Patriots to Host HexClad Presents Bronx Buds Night on Friday, August 1

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will host HexClad presents Bronx Buds Night on Friday, August 1 to highlight the award-winning animated series that streams on the YES Network within The Gotham Sports App.. The Patriots take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) at TD Bank Ballpark at 7:05 pm.

HexClad presents Bronx Buds follows Riv, Bash and Oscar on their unforgettable baseball adventures both on and off the diamond. Bursting with heart, humor, and plenty of curveballs, the series celebrates teamwork, friendship, and the magic of baseball.

The show recently won a Hashtag Sports Award for "Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics." Season Two premieres on Saturday, August 9 on The Gotham Sports App and will feature exciting new teammates. Fans are encouraged to download The Gotham Sports App to enjoy this family fun and engaging series.

HexClad presents Bronx Buds creators Justin Shenkarow and Tom Borowski will be at TD Bank Ballpark on August 1 to meet fans, throw out ceremonial first pitches and participate in different activities throughout the game.

Shenkarow is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, producer, and creator whose career spans more than 250 films and television series, including Oscar-winning classics such as Avatar, Good Will Hunting, and Silver Linings Playbook. On television, he has starred in iconic shows including Picket Fences, Eerie Indiana, Home Improvement, and Z Nation.

A sought-after voice actor, Justin has brought to life characters in beloved animated projects such as Ice Age, Garfield 2, Marmaduke, Barnyard, Bee Movie and Shrek the Third. He is widely recognized for his voice work as Rhino on Disney+'s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Harold on Nickelodeon's Hey Arnold! and Gelman on Disney's Recess, among many others.

Borowski is a Los Angeles-based animation artist, writer, and director with over a decade of experience in the industry. A graduate of Art Center College of Design, his career began as a concept artist on Guillermo del Toro's early iteration of  Pinocchio.

Tom's credits as a background painter include  Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie,  SpongeBob SquarePants,  Infinity Train, and  Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. Outside of animation, he paints baseball-themed art for sports publications.

In addition to the HexClad presents Bronx Buds promotion, the August 1 game includes Babe Ruth Bobbleheads (1 st 1,000 adults) and an appearance by Ruth's granddaughter Linda Ruth-Tosetti presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.







