Vasquez's Three Hits Lift Baysox Past New Hampshire

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-1 from Prince George's Stadium.

Orioles' right-hander Kyle Bradish, who joined the Baysox on a Major League rehab assignment, got the start and went 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two on 38 pitches.

Chesapeake (12-16, 43-52) took an early lead in the second when Jalen Vasquez hit his second home run of the year with a two-run shot to right-center. He drove in another run in the fourth with an RBI double, part of a 3-for-4 game. It's his first three-hit performance at Double-A.

Jordyn Adams hit a single to drive in Vasquez off New Hampshire's (10-17, 39-57) starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-8) and TT Bowens drove Adams home with his own single, making the score 5-0.

Aron Estrada added one more in the fifth with a solo home run, his first hit in Double-A. The Orioles No. 18 prospect was promoted from High-A Aberdeen earlier in the afternoon.

Blake Money (W, 3-2) went five innings in relief, allowing just one run and striking out five. The 23-year-old now has 107 strikeouts in 83.2 innings on the season between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake, which is second-most in the Orioles system.

Chesapeake and New Hampshire continue the series tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Orioles' right-hander Tyler Wells (Major League rehab) gets the ball for Chesapeake against New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (3-6, 3.19). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Chesapeake and New Hampshire continue the series tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Orioles' right-hander Tyler Wells (Major League rehab) gets the ball for Chesapeake against New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (3-6, 3.19). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.







