Seventh Inning Slam Sinks Curve

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - Termarr Johnson picked up three hits, but Altoona dropped their series opener at Portland, 4-3, on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium at Hadlock Field.

Altoona built a 3-0 lead through six innings with single runs scored in the third, fifth and sixth innings. The Curve took advantage of three walks from Portland starter Hayden Mullins in the third inning with Esmerlyn Valdez plating the team's first run with a bases loaded walk. Valdez added an RBI single in the fifth inning off the Sea Dogs bullpen and the Curve added a third run thanks to a throwing error in the sixth.

On the mound, Alessandro Ercolani tossed four scoreless innings to begin his outing, scattering six baserunners and earning four strikeouts in his outing. Ercolani has allowed one run or fewer in 11 of his 19 outings this season.

Tyler Samaniego and Brandon Bidois were the first ones out of the Curve bullpen and each worked around a 1-out single to toss scoreless frames. Bidois returned for a second inning in the seventh and loaded the bases on a walk, a base hit, and a two-out catcher's interference before exiting the game.

The Curve turned to Justin Meis with the bases loaded and two away, who gave up a go-ahead grand slam to pinch hitter Max Ferguson to give Portland the lead and eventual win. Meis tossed 1.1 innings and allowed just one hit.

Valedez recorded his first multi-RBI game in an Altoona uniform with two runs batted in. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in 11-of-15 games played with the Curve. Altoona's offense drew eight walks and picked up eight hits in the defeat.

Altoona continues their week-long series at Portland on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Emmanuel Chapman starts a bullpen day for the Curve with LHP Eduardo Rivera slated to start for the Sea Dogs.

