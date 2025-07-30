Bowen, Valdez Lead 6-2 Win at Portland

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - Curve outfielders Esmerlyn Valdez and Jase Bowen each had three hits in a 6-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium at Hadlock Field.

Bowen turned in one of his best games of the season, which included a second inning steal of home to push the Curve to a 2-0 lead, and scored a pair of runs in the victory. Bowen doubled in the second, singled in the sixth and doubled home Valdez in the seventh inning to aid a 9-hit attack for the Altoona offense.

Valdez singled in the second and sixth and hooked an RBI double into the left field corner to score Mike Jarvis in the seventh inning of the game.

On the mound, Emmanuel Chapman started a bullpen day and turned in one of his best outings of the year. Chapman set down 11 straight hitters to begin his outing, which ended after back-to-back walks in the fourth. Chapman struck out four batters before handing the ball off to Blake Townsend.

Townsend struck out four in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing only two baserunners. Since April 24, the Austrailian left-hander has gone 6-2 with a 0.84 ERA (5 ER / 53.2 IP) in 20 games with Greensboro and Altoona.

Portland got their only runs of the game on a two-run homer from Max Ferguson in the seventh inning. Ryan Harbin tossed two innings of relief and Wilkin Ramos polished off the victory with a 15-pitch ninth inning.

Altoona continues their week-long series at Portland on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Emmanuel Chapman starts a bullpen day for the Curve with LHP Eduardo Rivera slated to start for the Sea Dogs.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.