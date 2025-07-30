Yard Goats to Welcome 3-Millionth Fan this Week

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will welcome its 3-millionth fan to Dunkin' Park this week. The 3-millionth fan that walks through the gate will be rewarded with prizes from the team. The Yard Goats host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, tonight (7:10 PM) through Sunday and tickets are still available. The Yard Goats moved into Dunkin' Park for the 2017 season, and last season established a new franchise attendance mark of 411,351.

Dunkin' Park was the winner in the 2025 Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. The Yard Goats home ballpark had previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.

What: 3-Millionth Fan

When: Tonight (Wednesday, 30th through Sunday, August 3rd)

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

The Yard Goats host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate the Reading Fightin Phils tonight (7:10 PM) through Sunday. Tickets are available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.