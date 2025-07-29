Lombard Jr. Soars Somerset to 1-0 Win over Richmond Tuesday

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots circles the bases after his home run

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 1-0.

Somerset recorded its seventh shutout of the season and the first since 7/10 vs. NH (also a 1-0 win). The Patriots improved to 41-6 in games in which they out-hit their opponent.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) earned his first Double-A win in his third start with Somerset.

Through three Double-A starts, Rodriguez-Cruz has thrown 19.0 IP over which he has allowed 15 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB and recorded 15 K. Rodriguez-Cruz has posted a 2.37 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a .211 BA. Rodriguez-Cruz became the first Yankees minor league pitcher to throw 100.0+ IP. Rodriguez-Cruz leads Yankees minor leaguers with 102.2 IP, ranks second in K (114) and BA (.181), tied for second in GS (17), third in ERA (2.28), WHIP (1.05) and tied for third in W (7).

RHP Danny Watson (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) retired all six batters he faced to record his fourth save of the season.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR) crushed a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning.

Over his last 14 games dating back to 7/6 vs. NH, Lombard Jr. is 14-for-57 (.246 AVG) with 6 RBI, 8 R and 8 XBH (3 HR, 5 2B) and a .786 OPS. Lombard Jr. ranks third among Yankee minor leaguers in R (66), tied for seventh in OBP (.373), ninth in XBH (30) and tied for ninth in H (79).

