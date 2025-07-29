Lombard Jr. Soars Somerset to 1-0 Win over Richmond Tuesday
July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots circles the bases after his home run
(Somerset Patriots)
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 1-0.
Somerset recorded its seventh shutout of the season and the first since 7/10 vs. NH (also a 1-0 win). The Patriots improved to 41-6 in games in which they out-hit their opponent.
RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) earned his first Double-A win in his third start with Somerset.
Through three Double-A starts, Rodriguez-Cruz has thrown 19.0 IP over which he has allowed 15 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB and recorded 15 K. Rodriguez-Cruz has posted a 2.37 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a .211 BA. Rodriguez-Cruz became the first Yankees minor league pitcher to throw 100.0+ IP. Rodriguez-Cruz leads Yankees minor leaguers with 102.2 IP, ranks second in K (114) and BA (.181), tied for second in GS (17), third in ERA (2.28), WHIP (1.05) and tied for third in W (7).
RHP Danny Watson (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) retired all six batters he faced to record his fourth save of the season.
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR) crushed a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning.
Over his last 14 games dating back to 7/6 vs. NH, Lombard Jr. is 14-for-57 (.246 AVG) with 6 RBI, 8 R and 8 XBH (3 HR, 5 2B) and a .786 OPS. Lombard Jr. ranks third among Yankee minor leaguers in R (66), tied for seventh in OBP (.373), ninth in XBH (30) and tied for ninth in H (79).
George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots circles the bases after his home run
