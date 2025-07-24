Late Somerset Homer Stuns SeaWolves

The SeaWolves (11-12, 56-36 overall) could not hold a late lead and fell to Somerset (15-9, 50-43) 4-3.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when Erie was able to break through against Carlos Lagrange. Jim Jarvis drew a walk and stole second. With two out, Josue Briceño ripped an RBI single to make it 1-0 Erie.

Erie starter Kenny Serwa started his day with five scoreless innings. Dylan Jasso and Jace Avina began the sixth with consecutive singles. Omar Martinez walked to load the bases. With one out, Serwa walked Cole Gabrielson to force home Jasso and make it 1-1. Tyler Mattison replaced Serwa and got Max Burt to hit into a double play.

Serwa allowed a run on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Erie jumped back in front in the sixth against reliever Luis Pacheco. Ben Malgeri singled to begin the inning. Carlos Mendoza then lined an RBI double to score Malgeri and make it 2-1 Erie. Jarvis then hit an RBI double, scoring Mendoza to make it 3-1.

Andrew Magno tossed a perfect eighth and remained on the mound for the ninth. Tyler Hardman began the ninth with a single. Gabrielson then reached on a catcher's interference by Eliezer Alfonzo, putting two on and none out. After Burt sacrificed the runners over, Brendan Jones slammed a three-run homer to give Somerset a 4-3 lead. It was the first homer allowed by Magno this season.

Erie put two on in the ninth, but Hayden Merda was able to lock down his first save. Kelly Austin (3-1) defeated Magno (3-1).

Erie continues the series at UPMC Park against Somerset on Friday at 6:35 p.m. with, Max Alba making his Double-A debut for Erie against Brock Selvidge.

