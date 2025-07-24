Jones Crushes Ninth-Inning Homer to Power Patriots Past Erie Thursday

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Brendan Jones with a big swing for the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie SeaWolves in game three of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. on Thursday by a score of 4-3.

With Brendan Jones' go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth, it marked the second time this season in which the Patriots hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later this season (D. Jasso - 10th inning walk-off HR on 5/16 vs. POR).

All six games during Somerset's road trip thus far have been decided by three runs or less, including four being decided by one run.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 6 K) made his seventh start with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

Lagrange leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 119 K. Lagrange also ranks third in BA (.188), fifth in WHIP (1.13) and sixth in GS (15), IP (82.1) and ERA (3.83). Lagrange made his first start since MLB Pipeline named him the Yankees' No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 95 prospect on 7/21.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) earned his third win in his 28th outing of the season, tying him for the team lead.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) collected his first Double-A save in his eighth appearance of the season.

RF Brendan Jones (2-for-5, R, 3 RBI, HR, K, SB) blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning.

Jones hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later for the first time in his career. Jones has homers in back-to-back games for the first time with Somerset and the second time in his career (4/16-4/17/25 vs. WIL with High-A Hudson Valley).

In Jones' last 12 games, dating back to 7/8 vs. NH, he is 12-for-42 (.286/.400/.667) with 9 R, 7 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR), 12 RBI, 8 BB, 6 SB and a 1.067 OPS. Jones ranks second among Yankee minor leaguers in SB (33), fourth in BB (49), fifth in R (55), tied for sixth in RBI (51) and eighth in TB (121).

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, R, K) picked up his 20th two-hit game and 24th multi-hit game of the season, both of which lead all active Patriots, and scored Somerset's first run in the sixth inning.

