Tong Earns 8th W of Year, Ponies Power Their Way to Victory over Fightins

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

READING, PA - Jonah Tong (8-4) earned his eighth win of the year, Jett Williams homered, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (61-30, 16-8) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-2 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Binghamton has taken two of the first three games in the series.

Tong allowed just three hits and one run over five innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. Tong retired the final eight batters of his outing, including striking out the side in the fifth. The only run Tong surrendered was on an RBI groundout from Hendry Mendez in the first that gave Reading a 1-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies responded immediately in the top of the second. With runners on the corners and one out, JT Schwartz hit a sharp ground ball to first for an infield single that scored D'Andre Smith from third to tie the game at one.

In the sixth, Kevin Parada led off the frame with a walk and Nick Lorusso doubled off the left center field wall. The next batter, Schwartz, drove home another run with a sacrifice fly to left to give the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth, Binghamton broke it open, as D'Andre Smith was hit by a pitch and Parada walked. That brought Lorusso to the plate, who blasted a three-run home run to left center field, his sixth of the year, putting the Rumble Ponies ahead 5-1. Later in the frame, Jett Williams lined a solo home run over the left field wall, his ninth of the season, to extend the lead to 6-1.

After Reading scored a run in the eighth, Cam Foster retired the side in order in the ninth to seal the win, his 14th consecutive scoreless appearance.

The Rumble Ponies and Fightins (11-13, 36-55) continue their series on Thursday night, with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:45 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tong now has a Minor League leading 138 strikeouts...Smith finished two hits, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He has now hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games...Williams' home run extended his hitting streak to eight games...Lorusso now has three home runs, three doubles, and 12 RBIs over his last seven games. It is his fourth multi-hit game over his last seven contests... Schwartz finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, reaching base three times...Parada reached base three times and scored two runs.







