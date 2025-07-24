Rojas Eyes First Double-A Win against Hartford

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-15, 37-55) and Hartford Yard Goats (13-10, 49-43) play the third game of their six-game set starting at 6:35 PM EDT at Delta Dental Stadium. Grant Rogers' seventh quality start for New Hampshire highlighted the Fisher Cats' 10-2 win over the Yard Goats on Wednesday afternoon.

LAST TIME OUT

New Hampshire's Rogers completed six innings for the sixth consecutive game and fired his seventh quality start to guide the Fisher Cats to a 10-2 win over the Yard Goats on Wednesday afternoon.

Offensively, every player in New Hampshire's lineup reached base, and Je'Von Ward, Cade Doughty and Devonte Brown notched multi-hit games.

Ward crushed his first career Double-A homer to right field to complete a 2-for-5 game with three runs driven in. Doughty collected his third three-hit game of the season and Brown drove in a pair with two singles.

After Rogers went six frames, relievers Pat Gallagher, Johnathan Lavallee and Chay Yeager combined for three scoreless innings, holding Hartford to one hit.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire lefty Kendry Rojas (0-1, 2.51 ERA) is set for his fourth Fisher Cats start since being called up to Double-A on July 1. Through three starts with New Hampshire, Rojas is 0-1 with a 2.51 earned run average and 23 strikeouts to two walks over 14-1/3 innings pitched. He started the year on the seven-day injured list before making his first rehab start with the FCL Blue Jays on May 30. Rojas was called up to Single-A Dunedin on June 11, where he did not allow a run in 13 innings pitched, surrendering five hits and three walks while fanning 18 batters. The Ciego de Ávila, Cuba native made his Double-A debut on July 4 and fired 4-2/3 innings with three earned runs on four hits and five punchouts in New Hampshire's 7-1 loss in Portland. Rojas bounced back by dealing five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in Somerset on July 10. His last time out was on July 18 against Binghamton when he pitched 4-2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Thursday night will be Rojas' second home start and first outing against the Yard Goats.

Hartford's Connor Staine (1-6, 4.91 ERA) will become one of nine Eastern League pitchers to start 18 games this season. In his first year with the Yard Goats, Staine has logged 62-1/3 innings with 58 strikeouts to 39 walks. Staine was a fifth-rounder by the Rockies in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Central Florida and started his first season of professional baseball with Single-A Fresno in 2023. The righty compiled a 10-5 record with a 5.25 earned run average in 21 appearances for the Grizzlies. He went 4-6 with a 4.48 earned run average and 101 strikeouts across 20 appearances with High-A Spokane in 2024. Thursday night will be Staine's fourth start against the Fisher Cats this year and second at Delta Dental Stadium. Staine surrendered five runs, two earned, in two innings to take the loss against New Hampshire on May 11. He came back with two runs on six hits over 4-2/3 innings of work against the Cats on May 29. The Fisher Cats tagged Staine for three runs on six hits in the Yard Goats' 6-5 win over New Hampshire on June 28. His last time out was on July 18 against Somerset when he allowed five runs on six hits in three innings of work in Hartford's 8-5 loss.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 24, 2014- The Fisher Cats opened a four-game series in Harrisburg with a 5-3 win. Daniel Norris worked five shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. Home runs by Andy Burns and Jon Berti helped the Fisher Cats open a 5-0 lead over the Senators.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 3.83 ERA) gets the start for New Hampshire and Hartford's starter is to be determined.







