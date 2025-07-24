Portland Wins Fourth Straight on Thursday Night

Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (45-46, 11-13) won their fourth-straight game on Thursday night 5-3 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (34-57, 13-11).

Ahbram Liendo extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the third inning. He is batting .316 in his last five games with a home run, four RBI, two walks and three stolen bases. Catcher Ronald Rosario finished one-for-three with a double, RBI and run extending his on-base streak to seven games. Portland's starter LHP Dalton Rogers allowed one run across 4.2 innings while striking out six.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Justin Wishkoski reached on a leadoff single and moved to third on a single by Bo Davidson. Wishkoski then scored on an RBI groundout by Diego Velasquez and Richmond led, 1-0.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. James Tibbs III worked a leadoff walk then moved to second when the shortstop committed a fielding error, allowing Allan Castro to reach first. Ronald Rosario then roped an RBI double to right field followed by a two-run double by Max Ferguson and Portland took the 3-1 lead. An RBI single by Ahbram Liendo extended Portland's lead.

A two-run single by Justin Wishkoski in the bottom of the eighth inning would make it a one-run game with the Sea Dogs still leading, 4-3.

Portland scored their final run in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. Tibbs III lined an opposite single to left field then scored on an RBI double by Allan Castro to give the Sea Dogs a two-run cushion.

RHP Caleb Bolden (1-3, 8.06 ERA) was given the win tossing 4.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three. RHP Manuel Mercedes (5-11, 7.75 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.1 innings allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Flying Squirrels will meet again tomorrow, Friday, July 25th at 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (5-4, 3.68 ERA) to the mound while Richmond will have LHP Jack Choate (2-5, 3.70 ERA) to the bump.







