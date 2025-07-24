Miller Swipes Two Bags and Scores Two Runs as Fightin Phils Fall to Binghamton

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-13, 36-55) dropped Thursday's game 6-2 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-8, 61-30), falling behind 2-1 in the series. The Fightin Phils produced an early lead but couldn't keep up with Binghamton's power.

A pitching duel took center stage in Baseballtown as Fightin Phils starter Will Crowe took on Mets' top pitching prospect Jonah Tong (W, 8-4). Crowe, who pitched in MLB for the Pirates for a few seasons, has dominated in 2025 with a 1.42 ERA in 19.0 innings in Reading.

Tong is eight years younger than Crowe but has been just as dominant. MLB Pipeline's No. 53 prospect has a 1.71 ERA in 84.0 innings. With both on their game, Crowe started the duel with a scoreless frame.

In a battle of highly touted prospects, Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller led off the bottom of the first versus Tong and sawed off a single to right field. He then swiped second and third base to move into scoring position. Tong struck out a batter but Hendry Mendez scored Miller on a fielder's choice to quickly give Reading a 1-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies then got to Crowe. The first two batters of the second inning reached on a single and then a hit by pitch. After a flyout, JT Schwartz smoked an infield single to tie the game at 1-1. Binghamton nearly added on in the third after two singles to start the frame but Crowe struck out the next three batters.

Crowe exited in the fourth for Mitch Neunborn but Tong continued to carve through Reading's offense. Despite only three strikeouts through the first four innings, Tong kept Fightin Phils' batters off-balance with his scorching fastball and filthy offspeed selection. He then doubled his strikeout total by striking out the side in the fifth inning.

Still in a tie game entering the sixth, Tristan Garnett (L, 0-1) entered and immediately fell into trouble. He allowed a walk and a double followed by a sacrifice fly, which broke the tie. The Rumble Ponies went to their bullpen for the bottom of the sixth and Reading's offense continued to falter.

John McMillon pitched the seventh and eighth. After a scoreless seventh, Binghamton added some much needed insurance. McMillon hit a batter and then walked one. With no outs, Nick Lorusso belted a three-run home run to left field to extend the lead to four. The nail in the coffin came a few batters later as Mets' top prospect Jett Williams mashed a laser to left for a solo shot.

Miller came around in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Mendez to score the second run of the day. The two combined for both runs as Miller scored the only two runs and Mendez recorded both RBI.

Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the Fightin Phils couldn't produce much more, falling to the Rumble Ponies for the second night in a row.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, with RHP RJ Gordon set to start for Binghamton. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

