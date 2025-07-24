Four-Run Sixth Lifts Sea Dogs over Squirrels

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered four runs in the sixth inning and lost to the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-3, at The Diamond on Thursday night.

The Flying Squirrels (34-56-1, 13-11 second half) were handed their third straight loss in the series against the Sea Dogs (45-46, 11-13).

Nick Zwack started for the Flying Squirrels, his first Double-A outing since 2023 after missing last year and the start of this season with an injury. He threw 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Diego Velasquez brought in a run with a groundout in the fifth to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs scored four in the sixth against Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 5-11) to take a 4-1 lead. Ronald Rosario doubled in a run and Max Ferguson followed with a two-run double before later scoring on an error.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run single by Justin Wishkoski but Sea Dogs reliever Caleb Bolden (Win, 1-3) stranded two to hold the lead.

In the top of the ninth, Allan Castro hit a two-out double to score James Tibbs III from first and extend the Portland lead to 5-3.

Bolden threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Ian Villers did not allow a run in two hitless innings of work out of the Richmond bullpen.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Jack Choate (2-5, 3.70) will start for Richmond countered by Portland right-hander David Sandlin (5-4, 3.58). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

