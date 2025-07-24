DeLucia Works 7 Scoreless, Ducks Win, 3-0, in Harrisburg

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks right-hander Dylan DeLucia pitched a professional career-best seven scoreless innings, and Akron's three two-out runs in the final two innings beat the Harrisburg Senators, 3-0, in the third game of a six-game series at FNB Field Thursday night. Akron won consecutive games for the first time since five in a row June 28-July 3.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the eighth inning, center fielder Jake Fox walked against Senators left-hander Garrett Davila. Second baseman Alex Mooney sacrificed him to second base, and two passed balls by Harrisburg catcher Matt Suggs scored Fox. Designated hitter Cooper Ingle walked and scored on shortstop Angel Genao 's RBI triple off right-hander Junior Santos to make it 2-0.

Mound Presence

DeLucia allowed hits on his first two pitches of the night to designated hitter Phillip Glasser and shortstop Seaver King, putting two runners in scoring position. Third baseman Cayden Wallace hit a fly ball to center field, where Fox caught it and threw home to catcher Cameron Barstad, cutting down Glasser attempting to score. After a two-out walk, DeLucia got right fielder Carlos De La Cruz to fly out to Fox in deep right-center field, ending the threat. DeLucia then retired 19 of the final 20 batters he faced, allowing only a two-out walk in the fifth. Right-hander Davis Sharpe pitched a perfect eighth. Right-hander Matt Jachec worked around a single and error that began the ninth inning, finishing by striking out De La Cruz as the tying run to secure his first Double-A save and Akron's 11th shutout of the season - second in the league.

Duck Tales

Akron had its first two hits in the sixth inning against right-hander Kyle Luckham. After a two-out walk loaded the bases, however, first baseman Jorge Burgos lined out to first base, ending the inning. Akron added a run in the ninth inning, as left fielder Joe Lampe doubled to left field and later scored on Fox's two-out RBI single.

Notebook

DeLucia has pitched 13 consecutive scoreless innings...Genao has four hits - all for extra bases - in the series and has 14 hits in nine games against Harrisburg...The RubberDucks have 10 doubles in the first three games of the series...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 6-3...Game Time: 2:08...Attendance: 2,964.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (9-4, 3.26 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Chance Huff (0-2, 2.83 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.