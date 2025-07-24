July 24, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS GROUND FLYING SQUIRRELS 6-5 IN THIRD STRAIGHT EXTRA INNINGS WIN The Portland Sea Dogs (10-13, 44-46) bested the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-10, 34-56) 6-5 in 10 innings for their third-straight extra-innings win on Wednesday evening at The Diamond. The game was tied 3-3 entering the top of the 10th when Portland's offense jumpstarted. Zach Ehrhard hit an RBI single that brought home Tibbs III to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 advantage. Following Z.Ehrhard stealing second base, Drew Ehrhard notched an RBI single that scored Z.Ehrhard and increased Portland's lead to 5-3. In the ensuing at-bat, Brooks Brannon doubled which moved D. Ehrhard to third. A batter later, a wild pitch scored D.Ehrhard from third base which pushed the Sea Dogs lead to 6-3. Richmond responded in the bottom of the 10th. With runners on first and second, Turner Hill cracked an RBI double to cut Portland's lead to 6-4. A wild pitch scored Wishkoski to trim the deficit to 6-5.

SUPER EHRHARD BROS. > SUPER MARIO BROS. In the top of the 10th inning in Wednesday's game, Portland rallied for three runs due to the production from Zach and Drew Ehrhard (both having multi-hit performances). Z. Ehrhard broke the tie with an RBI single followed by D. Ehrhard's RBI single to take a 5-3 lead. Combining their stats on the season, the Ehrhard Bros. are collectively hitting .240 with 75 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, and 34 RBI. They are the fourth set of brothers to ever play for the Sea Dogs and only the second set of brothers to play on the Sea Dogs at the same time. The other sets of brothers were Edinson (1994) and Edgar (1995) Renteria, Derek (00-01) and Dusty (2001) Wathan, and Jonathan (2005) and Joshua (2009) Papelbon are the other pairs of brothers.

LIENDO LAUNCHES ONE Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo turned in a three RBI performance with one swing of the bat as he crushed his fourth home run of the season on Wednesday night. In his last seven games, Liendo has homered twice with the previous long ball coming on July 11 vs Hartford. He's played in 79 games this season, the highest total number of games than anyone on the Sea Dogs active roster (second closest is Max Ferguson with 76).

CASTRO IS A MAESTRO Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been stellar offensively as of late. Currently leading the team with the highest batting average of .268, he has also cranked the second most home runs on the team with seven on the season. Castro's 2025 campaign got off to a rocky start, injuring himself diving for a ball in the outfield on Opening Day. It was an injury that held him out of action until May 7 when he posted a double and two RBI in the Sea Dogs 4-3 defeat to the Chesapeake BaySox.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 24, 2015 - Portland scored 10 runs over innings 2-4, smacking out 21 hits in a 10-5 win over New Hampshire...Oscar Tejeda went 4-for-4, 2 RBI and reached base five times...David Chester finished 3-for-5, 3 RBI.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his eighth start (11th appearance) of the season, sporting an 2-3 record with a 5.27 ERA. His last start came on July 18 against Reading, throwing 3.2 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits with three walks, and fanning three batters.







