Baysox Outhit Altoona But Fall on Thursday Night

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their first game of the series to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Thursday night by a final score of 5-2 from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Chesapeake (10-14, 41-50) opened the scoring three batters in on a broken-bat RBI triple from Reed Trimble against Pirates Major League rehabber and starter Johan Oviedo (W, 1-0). Trimble has recorded a .837 OPS in the month of July.

Altoona (14-10, 44-48) scored all five of its runs in the first three innings against Baysox starter Zach Fruit (L, 0-2). Kervin Pichardo hit a two-run single in the first inning. Altoona's third run was scored in the second inning on a throwing error from Alfredo Velasquez with two outs. Back-to-back two out RBI singles from Jase Bowen and Maikol Escotto gave Altoona its largest lead of the game.

Fruit finished the game going four innings with six hits and one walk allowed and collected one strikeout.

Oviedo punched out five in five innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

The Baysox bullpen combined for four perfect innings of relief. Kyle Virbitsky threw two of those perfect innings while Peter Van Loon and Gerald Ogando pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and eighth, respectively.

Max Wagner pulled Chesapeake within three on an RBI single to right in the eighth. Wagner is slashing .283/.377/.509 in the month of July.

Chesapeake outhit Altoona seven to six but went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Chesapeake and Altoona continue the series tomorrow night. RHP Trey Gibson (2-2, 2.36) is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Antwone Kelly (2-0, 1.77) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.