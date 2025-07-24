Oviedo Tosses Five Strong in 6-2 Win

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo fired five innings of one-run ball to lead the Curve to a 6-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Making his second start with the Curve on major league rehab, Oviedo worked around a first inning run and retired 13-of-15 hitters to finish his outing. Oviedo allowed one run on four hits and did not walk a batter in his outing. The 27-year-old right-hander struck out five batters and threw 63 pitches, 42 strikes.

Altoona's offense rallied for all five runs across the first three innings at the plate. Kervin Pichardo singled home two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead and after Mitch Jebb recorded his fifth triple of the season in the second inning; Duce Gourson reached on a throwing error to extend the Curve lead.

Jase Bowen and Maikol Escotto recorded run-scoring hits in the third inning to give the Curve a 5-1 lead that they would not relinquish thanks to wonderful work from the bullpen.

Altoona's bullpen combined to allow just one run on three hits in four innings of relief. Emmanuel Chapman tossed a scoreless inning after Oviedo wrapped up his outing, maneuvering around two hits. Ryan Harbin struck out two batters in a nine-pitch seventh inning and Wilkin Ramos carried the Curve home with two innings of relief.

Ramos' earned run allowed in the eighth inning was the first he allowed since June 10, covering 12 innings. Harbin's scoreless outing was his seventh in nine outings with the Curve, he's struck out 21 batters in 11.2 innings with Altoona.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







