Staine Backed by 14 Hits & Two Homers Pitches Yard Goats to Win

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - Connor Staine faced the minimum batters in three of his five innings, and earned his second win as the Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the second time in three games 6-3 on Thursday evening at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Jared Thomas broke a 3-3 tie with a go-ahead solo home run in the third inning off Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas and the Yard Goats never looked back while winning their 50th win of the season. Zach Kokosak cranked his 31st career home run in Hartford, the second most in franchise history. Thomas had four hits, including a homer, double and scored three runs. Hartford relievers Sam Weatherly, Bryce McGowan and Welinton Herrera combined to fire four scoreless innings.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the first inning on five hits against Fisher Cats starter Kendry Rojas. Charlie Condon started the rally and Benny Montgomery drove him in with a single to center field. Bryant Betancourt followed with an RBI double scoring Jared Thomas and Brayen Wimmer contributed with an RBI single scoring Mongomery.

After hurling a 1-2-3 first inning, Yard Goats starter Connor Staine was reached for three runs on a walk and three hits in the second inning. The right-hander settled down and retired nine of the next 11 batters faced in five full innings.

The Yard Goats broke the 3-3 tie as Jared Thomas cranked his first Double-A home run over the right center field fence, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 win. Zach Kokoska made it a 5-3 game with a solo homer in the fourth inning, his 11th of the season and his 31st career home run at Hartford. Hartford added a run in the ninth inning on Bryant Betancourt's RBI double.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Friday night (6:35 PM) in New Hampshire. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand next Tuesday (July 29th) at 7:10 to host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.







Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.