Senators Shut out in Tough Loss to Akron

July 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators couldn't break through against Akron pitching on Thursday night, falling 3-0 at FNB Field.

Senators starter Kyle Luckham was excellent over six shutout innings, scattering just two hits and striking out six. But the RubberDucks broke a scoreless tie in the eighth, taking advantage of two passed balls and an RBI triple by Angel Genao. Jake Fox added an RBI single in the ninth to make it 3-0.

Phillip Glasser had two of Harrisburg's three hits, and Seaver King added a double and a stolen base, but the offense went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Garrett Davila took the loss in relief, while Akron's Dylan DeLucia earned the win with seven scoreless innings. The Senators look to bounce back Friday night at FNB Field.







