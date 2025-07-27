Sea Dogs and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Sunday Night

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Richmond, Virginia - The season finale between the Portland Sea Dogs (12-14, 46-47) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-12, 35-58) has been postponed in the bottom of the second inning due to weather.

The contest will not be made up as both teams don't face each other again for the rest of the season.

The Sea Dogs were up 2-0 in the bottom of the second, in part to a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (7) in the top of the second inning. However, the home run will not officially count.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before returning to Delta Dental Park on Tuesday July 29, when they take on the Altoona Curve. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Both starting pitchers are TBA.

Tickets for all 2025 Sea Dogs home games are available. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.